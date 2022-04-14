Nemanja Matic Will Leave Manchester United This Summer
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is set to leave Old Trafford this summer despite having a year remaining on his contract.
Matic is set to leave United this summer amid the imminent arrival of new manager Erik Ten Hag.
Matic has been a valiant servant to United over the years and has been a part of many squads under a number of previous United managers.
The midfielder signed from Chelsea but has had a number of injury struggles during his time at United.
According to Jonathan Shrager, “As it stands, Nemanja Matic will leave Manchester United this summer.”
Matic has been labeled as a good squad player by supporters but United failed to really get the best they could out of the defensive midfielder.
United will be looking to rebuild the squad this summer which requires players such as Matic to be moved on to bring in new faces in the future.
Ten Hag will be looking to add his own targets to the squad as part of the rebuild this summer.
