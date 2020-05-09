Stretford Paddock
Neville names one United player with Ballon d'Or chance

Alex Turk

Gary Neville has named just one player when asked who from the current Manchester United squad can go on and win a Ballon d'Or.

The former United right-back hosted a Q&A for his Twitter followers earlier today and addressed a range of topics including pre-game rituals and his worst match for the club.

He was asked a very interesting question though; which of United's current crop have the ability to one day be named the world footballer of the year.

His answer? Paul Pogba.

It feels like a rather generic response from Neville and many fans were unsurprisingly quick to shut him down.

Suggestions that Pogba is past his prime don't sit well with me at all. He's been absent for the vast majority of the season and far too many fans are letting it dictate their opinions on his quality.

Is it just Pogba though? What about Marcus Rashford? Mason Greenwood? Maybe even Anthony Martial?

Realistically I think it's hard enough winning the Ballon d'Or whilst you're playing for an English club as it is, but it's exciting to think who will step into the mould of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo when they're gone.

Ronaldo is the latest United star to lift the prestigious award in 2008, joining the Holy Trinity, George Best, Denis Law and Bobby Charlton in doing so.

Of course, Kylian Mbappe is the obvious candidate to dominate world football for years to come, but I seriously think United have talent capable of going on and being well up there.

It isn't too late for Pogba either, mind.

