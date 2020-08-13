United to take part in new-look cup competitions next season

On the same day as the Premier League schedule was confirmed, Manchester United now know how domestic cup competitions will work in the 2020/21 season.

United reached the semi-finals in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this term and will be looking to achieve similar success next time around.

Well, those competitions are set to showcase a new look starting from the 20/21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant congested fixture list.

FA Cup

First of all, the impact of COVID-19 has dealt a blow on prize money, with the Football Association stating:

“After two seasons of record levels of prize funds, the Emirates FA Cup prize fund has returned back in line with 2017/18 levels due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

FA Cup ties no longer require replays and will be decided on a one-day basis with extra-time and penalties, as it has been from the quarter-finals onwards.

The third round of the FA Cup will take place on the weekend of 9/10 January, where United will seek to start a prolonged run in competition for another season.

Carabao Cup

In the League Cup, two-legged semi-finals are no more for the time being.

Instead, semi-finals will be played as single ties with the first club drawn having the advantage of playing at home.

Furthermore, the first four rounds of the competition - United will enter in the third round as a European competitor - will take place in four consecutive midweeks.

The third round is scheduled to be played on 22/23 September.

Don't miss Stretford Paddock's exclusive interview with Fabrizio Romano on the Tier 1 Podcast, discussing topics including Jadon Sancho and centre-back targets...