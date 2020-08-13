United to take part in new-look cup competitions next season
Alex Turk
On the same day as the Premier League schedule was confirmed, Manchester United now know how domestic cup competitions will work in the 2020/21 season.
United reached the semi-finals in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this term and will be looking to achieve similar success next time around.
Well, those competitions are set to showcase a new look starting from the 20/21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant congested fixture list.
FA Cup
First of all, the impact of COVID-19 has dealt a blow on prize money, with the Football Association stating:
“After two seasons of record levels of prize funds, the Emirates FA Cup prize fund has returned back in line with 2017/18 levels due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
FA Cup ties no longer require replays and will be decided on a one-day basis with extra-time and penalties, as it has been from the quarter-finals onwards.
The third round of the FA Cup will take place on the weekend of 9/10 January, where United will seek to start a prolonged run in competition for another season.
Carabao Cup
In the League Cup, two-legged semi-finals are no more for the time being.
Instead, semi-finals will be played as single ties with the first club drawn having the advantage of playing at home.
Furthermore, the first four rounds of the competition - United will enter in the third round as a European competitor - will take place in four consecutive midweeks.
The third round is scheduled to be played on 22/23 September.
