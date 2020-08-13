Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

United to take part in new-look cup competitions next season

Alex Turk

On the same day as the Premier League schedule was confirmed, Manchester United now know how domestic cup competitions will work in the 2020/21 season.

United reached the semi-finals in both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this term and will be looking to achieve similar success next time around.

Well, those competitions are set to showcase a new look starting from the 20/21 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant congested fixture list.

FA Cup

First of all, the impact of COVID-19 has dealt a blow on prize money, with the Football Association stating:

“After two seasons of record levels of prize funds, the Emirates FA Cup prize fund has returned back in line with 2017/18 levels due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

FA Cup ties no longer require replays and will be decided on a one-day basis with extra-time and penalties, as it has been from the quarter-finals onwards.

The third round of the FA Cup will take place on the weekend of 9/10 January, where United will seek to start a prolonged run in competition for another season.

Carabao Cup

In the League Cup, two-legged semi-finals are no more for the time being.

Instead, semi-finals will be played as single ties with the first club drawn having the advantage of playing at home.

Furthermore, the first four rounds of the competition - United will enter in the third round as a European competitor - will take place in four consecutive midweeks.

The third round is scheduled to be played on 22/23 September.

Don't miss Stretford Paddock's exclusive interview with Fabrizio Romano on the Tier 1 Podcast, discussing topics including Jadon Sancho and centre-back targets...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Andreas Pereira in talks to secure move away from United

Andreas Pereira reportedly won't be at Manchester United next season and is already in talks with potential suitors.

Alex Turk

20/21 Premier League calendar confirmed with an interesting change

The fixture calendar for the 2020/21 Premier League season has been confirmed, with less than one month until Manchester United get back underway.

Alex Turk

Jadon Sancho speaks out amidst United transfer saga

Jadon Sancho has publicly spoken out amidst the long-running transfer saga linking him with a move to Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Tahith Chong's Werder Bremen loan switch not imminent

Tahith Chong's loan to Werder Bremen won't be completed imminently, with a potential role still to play in Manchester United's season.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping to keep Jesse Lingard at United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly wants to keep Jesse Lingard at Manchester United, but can't guarantee him game time.

Alex Turk

Paul Pogba likely to agree United contract extension

Paul Pogba is reportedly expecting to begin contract extension talks with Manchester United at the end of the Europa League campaign.

Alex Turk

5 Things We Learned: Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen

Manchester United successfully reached their third semi-final of the season by beating FC Copenhagen 1-0 after extra time. This article examines the 5 things we learned from this match.

OmarGarrick

Juan Mata's Copenhagen impact extended stellar Europa League campaign

Juan Mata's positive impact for Manchester United against FC Copenhagen extended his brilliant Europa League campaign.

Alex Turk

Paul Pogba's Copenhagen display stresses the need for a new contract

Paul Pogba lit up the pitch for Manchester United as they beat FC Copenhagen in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Alex Turk

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'delighted' as Anthony Martial shines against Copenhagen

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he's delighted with Anthony Martial after his brilliant performance as Manchester United beat FC Copenhagen.

Alex Turk