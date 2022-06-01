Skip to main content
New Manager Erik Ten Hag Is Claimed To Be A Control Freak - Something In Common With Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United have been warned about Erik Ten Hag being a control freak and that things will drastically change at the club. 

Daley Blind can tell the history better than any other player, he arrived in the year Sir Alex Ferguson was about to retire (2014) and stayed at United until 2018 before leaving for Ajax.

The situation has not improved since then at Old Trafford, being the reason for the Red Devils to sign him up to get United back at the top.

Erik Ten Hag had an outstanding time at Ajax, and Blind has been a good friend with his now-former manager.

Erik Ten Hag

However, he has warned Manchester United's current players that Ten Hag is a 'control freak'.

Blind has hinted to the Old Trafford side stars what they can expect from their new Dutch manager.

 "A manager who loves to play attacking football, which is what Man United stands for, I think," Blind told United Daily (via The Mirror). "A manager who knows what he wants.

"To keep everyone on board and with the same direction to get that winning mentality and winning trophies. In Ajax, he knows that everyone in the club is important and everyone needs to be involved to get to that winning mentality."

"He wants to keep everything close, and I think he is also a control freak. He wants to be on top of everything." 

But surely it was what Sir Alex Ferguson was known for at United, he knew everything that was going on at Old Trafford.

Stories have been shared from former players that Ferguson knew everything from top to bottom, and also demanded the highest standards and respect. 

Ben Foster spoke out about Ferguson a month ago, he said:

"He held everybody accountable and would hold them all to massively high standards. You've got to have a massive work rate to do that.

"You have got to be always finger on the pulse and he found out about everything as well – no secrets! It was incredible. He knew everything.

"I don't know if football will ever have anybody like that ever again. That longevity. That long at the top. That much respect in the game. He truly was a one-off. Man Utd was his baby. He ran everything."

New Manager Erik Ten Hag Is Claimed To Be A Control Freak - Something In Common With Sir Alex Ferguson

By Saul Escudero
