New: Marcus Rashford & Two Other Manchester United Stars Miss Training

Three Manchester United stars, including Marcus Rashford, have missed training for the Europa League match against FC Sherif Tiraspol.
Manchester United are in good form in the Premier League, having won each of their last four games. However, they started poorly in the Europa League as they lost 1-0 at Old Trafford to La Liga side Real Sociedad.

They return to Europe this Thursday, Erik Ten Hag's team will face FC Sherif Tiraspol away in Moldova and they will need as many players fit as possible in order to bounce back in the fashion they will want in order to try and top the group.

Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Anthony Martial and Donny Van De Beek all were absent for the match last Thursday and did not make the squad, assumably because of injuries.

Marcus Rashford

According to Simon Stone from The BBC, Wan-Bissaka, Van De Beek as well as Marcus Rashford were absent in the most recent training session. 

Shaw has been pictured in training but it is unclear whether or not Martial is back; the former's problem was only a small knock according to reports so there is a good chance he will return to the squad for the match but the latter has been out since the Liverpool win in August, so is more of a doubt. 

Players such as Brandon Williams, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe have been absent all season and the extent of their issues is not fully known.

Marcus Rashford goal Palace
