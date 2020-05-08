Stretford Paddock
No Pogba for Madrid - Marca | Ighalo Update | Transfer News | 08/05/2020

Mitul Mistry

Madrid are looking at alternatives to Paul Pogba, as well as an update on Ighalo. 

Pogba not Real Madrid Bound

Paul Pogba has been linked with Real Madrid since the summer of 2016 when he decided that he would leave Juventus and move to Jose Mourinho's Manchester United. Zinedine Zidane would've loved to have brought his compatriot to Valdebebas, but money talks and it looks like Real Madrid are not willing to meet Manchester United's valuation of the Frenchman.

Manchester United keen to keep on-loan striker Odion Ighalo at Old Trafford

Manchester United want to extend Odion Ighalo’s loan spell as they weigh up a potential £15 million permanent deal for the striker. The Nigeria international has impressed since joining on loan from Chinese team Shanghai Shenhua in January, scoring four goals in his first eight games for the club.

According to the Evening Standard, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to ensure the striker can stick around for longer.

With the club still seeking out a replacement for Lukaku, Ighalo may be a good cheaper option due to the financial uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, potential summer targets including Erling Haaland, Moussa Dembele and Raul Jiminez may be cast aside as the costs would be too high especially with United going for other big-ticket players such as Jadon Sancho.

Alex is here for Paper Talk with Stretford Paddock where Real Madrid are looking at alternatives to Paul Pogba, as well as an update on Ighalo.

