Norwich vs Manchester United: A Tactical Review

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be satisfied that his Manchester United side progressed to the semi-final of The FA Cup, but deep down, he would've wanted to advance by defeating Norwich within the 90 minute time period. This though, wasn't enough. It took a 118th winner from captain, Harry Maguire, to make the breakthrough against a side who were down to 10 men for the extra-time period. Luckily, Maguire's goal won the game and sent United supporters into ecstasy, who realise winning a trophy this season is entirely feasible. Considering the extreme low points suffered in parts of this transitional season, a trophy at the end would symbolise 'hope' for the future and raise debates about whether this team could genuinely mount a serious Premier League title challenge. However, we mustn't forget that this wasn't United's most convincing performance and improvement is certainly needed, but there are a number of reasons for this, some which lay a lot deeper than the manager.

Ighalo: The gift that keeps on giving

Feelings of panic and anxiety were intrinsically linked to United's decision-making when it was announced on deadline day that Odion Ighalo was the man being brought in to solve the team's striking problems. However, when asked to deliver, he continues to perform. On the pitch, he took two successful shots, won 2 aerial duels and averaged a rating of 7.35. In a game dried up off risk-taking opportunities, this was one of the highest performance ratings in the game. Furthermore, he took his goal in superior acrobatic fashion, keeping his eyes peeled on the ball, before majestically glancing it past goalkeeper Tim Krul. He has continuously repaid the trust his manager has shown towards him and judging by his performances, he will continue to do so.

Captain Fantastic

Whilst critics may argue that Harry Maguire could've done more to close down Todd Cantwell for The Canaries' equaliser, overall, he had a solid game. United's captain won more aerial duals (7) than any other player on the pitch, completing 1 tackle, achieved a pass success rate of 85% and tested the goalkeeper on three occasions. Considering these numbers, they are high for a defender. Without his determination and desire to stick a leg out in what was a crowded 18 yard box, perhaps we could be discussing a different turn of events. Conclusively, the England international gained an average rating of 8.54, putting in a display oozing with confidence. If he continues, it is clear that he embraces the qualities needed to be a legendary Manchester United captain.

Squad Depth Still Needed

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 7 changes to the team he fielded against Sheffield United, relying on the players he has predominantly utilised throughout the competition. However, as he put it, "we kept the ball okay but did not threaten or create chances". Without the pace of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford from the start, United lacked the pace and resilience needed to get past a well organised Norwich defence, protected by defensive midfielder, Alex Tettey. The statistics highlight that United had 0 shots on target in the opening 45 minutes, the first being six minutes after the break. After taking the lead, Solskjaer's team seemed to become more introverted and didn't capitalise on their lead. This allowed Norwich to get back into the game, courtesy of a fantastic strike by Todd Cantwell. From a goalkeeper's perspective, some would suggest Sergio Romero should've positioned himself more effectively. However, it would be harsh to overly criticise a player who hasn't seen as much game time compared to other first choice goalkeepers. Thankfully, it didn't matter.

After Timm Klose was sent off, this was arguably the source of United breaking through Norwich's stability. Tim Krul did his best to prevent Solskjaer's side from making a breakthrough, but this proved to be inadequate. However, it was only until Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial on the pitch that United started to create more clear-cut opportunities. Despite Bruno Fernandes playing the full 130 minutes, it was transparent he needed support from regular first-team members to permit the team from looking additionally threatening. This game emphasised a need to strengthen for squad depth purposes. With heavy speculation linking the club to Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish, you'd think these players would be valuable additions to a squad which still has ingredients of tiredness, purposeless and impracticality outside the strongest eleven. Time will tell if these acquisitions can be made. Arguably, this could be the difference between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side being considered as a top four side or serious title contenders.

Manchester United will be excited at the prospect of facing another FA Cup semi-final for the third time in five seasons. This game has showed that Solskjaer's team can win games when not playing to the best of their abilities. However, we can also see that if the club want to create a squad suitable to challenge some of the league's best sides, more depth is needed to compete. Despite operating in a transfer market complicated by a global pandemic, United cannot afford to sit back and relax. Now is perhaps one of the rare opportunities to make a statement.