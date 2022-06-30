'Not Your Typical Player' - Tyrell Malacia's Personal Trainer Gives His Overview Ahead Of Manchester United Switch
Tyrell Malacia's personal trainer has given his overview on the Dutchman ahead of his supposed move to Manchester United.
According to multiple reports, The Red Devils have completed a deal to sign the Feyenoord left back, who is a player that new boss Erik Ten Hag played against while working with AFC Ajax.
His personal trainer, Jordon Kroon, has given his opinions on the player and the move (Quotes from Fredrik Filtvedt via TheUtdJournal):
“He's a very serious guy. Not like the typical football player and he's not interested in social media. He puts in a huge effort in training and is incredibly good at dealing with pressure.”
“Malacia is a very, very eager guy who wants to show the world what he is good at. He invests in and takes good care of himself. He is a very good player and I think he will be a good signing for any club”
He finished: “I think this move to United is a very good transition for him. He is good both defensively and also has offensive qualities. I think the Premier League is a very good step for him”
The 22 year old played 50 games in all competitions for his club last season, scoring one goal and providing a further five assists.
