Gabriel Obertan: Where Are They Now?

In the summer of 2009, Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United were given an unenviable task: replacing Cristiano Ronaldo.

United had orchestrated a then world record fee of £80 million for the Portuguese talisman, so there were little question marks raised over United accepting the gargantuan offer from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The question on everybody's lips was: who was going to replace the best player in the world?

The usual suspects began to circulate in the British press. Sneijder, Robben, Gaitan, all linked with moves to Old Trafford to fill the boots of the 2008 Ballon D'Or winner, however moves made in that summers market were to be a surprise to United fans around the world.

A total of £24 million was spent by Sir Alex that summer, acquiring four players he believed would improve the squad as a whole.

Antonio Valencia was recruited from Wigan Athletic, Michael Owen on a free and Mame Biram Diouf from Norwegian giants Molde, but who was going to bring the flair to fill the boots of Ronaldo, that privilege fell to Bordeaux winger Gabriel Obertan.

Arriving for around £3.5 million, hopes were high for this unknown French commodity, with the then 20 year old having three seasons at the top level in France under his belt.

Sir Alex even stated that United's interest in the youngster had spanned over several seasons, and the hopes were to develop him into a mainstay in the United team:

"Gabriel is a player we have tracked for a few years now, but our efforts to get him here have always been delayed," Sir Alex Ferguson said.

"We are delighted to get him now as he is an exciting prospect. We like to get young players and develop them, and we will see that in Gabriel over the next two years."

Obertan had been on SIr Alex's radar for several seasons before joining in 2009.

After sustaining an early spinal injury during his time at the club, Obertan was handed limited opportunities in his first season, making only seven league appearances in total, without registering a single goal.

The 2010/11 season proved to be only slightly more fruitful for the French U21 international, amassing 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring his only goal in a United shirt in the Champions League away at Bursaspor.

After two seasons in Manchester, it became clear that Obertan had not developed into the technically gifted winger they had hoped. Newcastle had been long time admirers of the Frenchman and in the summer of 2011, he put pen to paper signing a five year contract at St James Park.

Obertan spent a total of eight seasons during his time in England

After a promising first season in which he amassed 25 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies, opportunities once again became scarce, however he did enjoy five season in the north east albeit with limited opportunities.

A move to Russia was next on the cards for Obertan, and in the summer of 2016 he joined Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala, after being convinced by former Arsenal and Real Madrid man Lassana Diarra to join him in Dagestan with the hope of winning trophies.

This was far from reality however. The money invested by Anzhi's then owner Suleyman Keremov dried up, and after only eight league appearances for the Dagestani side, Obertan packed his bags to head back to England, joining Championsip side Wigan Athetic.

Obertan amassed one goal during his time in Lanchashire, and was unable to keep Wigan in the Championship as the Latics were relegated to League 1.

Having suffered relegation to England's third tier, interest from big clubs for Obertan was non existent, and after being released from his contract at Wigan found himself in Bulgaria, joining Levski Sofia in 2017 on a free transfer.

More opportunities were presented to the Frenchman during his time in Eastern Europe, amassing 51 league appearances across two seasons, even captaining the side on several occasions.

His performances in Bulgaria were rewarded with a move to Turkish second division club Erzurumspor, where the Frenchman has remained since 2018.

Now at the age of 31, it is fair to say that Gabriel Obertan never materialized into the player Sir Alex Ferguson hoped, and perhaps Obertan was a victim of expectations many fans had for him to fill the boots of the great Portuguese maestro.