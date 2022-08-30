October Fixtures: Chelsea Vs. Manchester United Date Change

Manchester United have had a mixed start to the Premier League season in 21/22 - winning two and losing two out of their first four games.

Erik Ten Hag's side lost against Brighton and Brentford in the first two fixtures but managed to turn their form around against Liverpool and Southampton, with 2-1 and 1-0 wins respectively.

The Premier League have announced that the club's game versus Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has changed its date, according to the MUFC website.

Instead of Sunday the 23rd of October, it will take place on Saturday the 22nd of October. The kick-off time is yet to be confirmed but the match has been chosen for live TV coverage on Sky Sports.

The last two times the team's faced off ended in a 1-1 draw, both at the bridge and Old Trafford last season.

United's October fixtures

2nd October, 14:00 BST: Man City (A)

6th October, 17:45 BST: Omonia Nicosia (A)

9th October, 19:00 BST: Everton (A)

13th October, 20:00 BST: Omonia Nicosia (H)

16th October, 14:00 BST: Newcastle (H)

19th October, 20:15 BST: Tottenham (H)

22nd October, time TBC: Chelsea (A)

27th October, 20:00 BST: Sheriff Tiraspol (H)

30th October, 16:30 GMT: West Ham (H)

The Red Devils will travel to Leicester City on Thursday before they take on Arsenal at home on Sunday.

