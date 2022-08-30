Skip to main content

October Fixtures: Chelsea Vs. Manchester United Date Change

The date for the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United in October has been changed.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United have had a mixed start to the Premier League season in 21/22 - winning two and losing two out of their first four games. 

Erik Ten Hag's side lost against Brighton and Brentford in the first two fixtures but managed to turn their form around against Liverpool and Southampton, with 2-1 and 1-0 wins respectively.

The Premier League have announced that the club's game versus Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has changed its date, according to the MUFC website.

Instead of Sunday the 23rd of October, it will take place on Saturday the 22nd of October. The kick-off time is yet to be confirmed but the match has been chosen for live TV coverage on Sky Sports.

united flag

The last two times the team's faced off ended in a 1-1 draw, both at the bridge and Old Trafford last season.

United's October fixtures

2nd October, 14:00 BST: Man City (A)
6th October, 17:45 BST: Omonia Nicosia (A)
9th October, 19:00 BST: Everton (A)
13th October, 20:00 BST: Omonia Nicosia (H)
16th October, 14:00 BST: Newcastle (H)
19th October, 20:15 BST: Tottenham (H)
22nd October, time TBC: Chelsea (A)
27th October, 20:00 BST: Sheriff Tiraspol (H)
30th October, 16:30 GMT: West Ham (H)

The Red Devils will travel to Leicester City on Thursday before they take on Arsenal at home on Sunday.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

united flag
News

October Fixtures: Chelsea Vs. Manchester United Date Change

By Rhys James
Sancho vs Liverpool
News

Manchester United EA Sports FIFA 23 Player Ratings Revealed

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Antony
News

Official: Manchester United Announce The Signing Of Antony

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Andy Mitten On Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's Future As Summer Window Almost Over

By Saul Escudero
old trafford fans
News

REVEALED: Manchester United vs Arsenal Protest Plans

By Seth Dooley
Christian Pulisic | Chelsea vs Leeds United, 2022
Transfers

Report: Chelsea Decide Future of Manchester United Target Christian Pulisic

By Seth Dooley
Tahith Chong
Transfers

Manchester United And Birmingham City In Advanced Negotiations For Tahith Chong

By Alex Wallace
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Transfers

Manchester United Reject Two Approaches For Aaron Wan-Bissaka

By Alex Wallace