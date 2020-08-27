Greek officers told Harry Maguire he 'wouldn't play again' while hitting his legs

Harry Maguire has revealed shocking details of his arrest on the Greek island of Mykonos last Friday.

The 27-year-old was then found guilty of multiple charges, as he was represented in court on Syros on Tuesday, although his team have successfully appealed for a retrial.

Maguire has spoken publicly for the first time since the widely-documented incident in an exclusive interview with BBC Sports Editor Dan Roan.

In the one-on-one interview, a defiant Maguire explained he doesn't owe an apology after he thought he was being kidnapped:

"My initial thought was that we were getting kidnapped. We got down on our knees and put our hands in the air. They started hitting us; they were hitting my legs saying my 'career is over, no more football, you won't play again'. I don't feel I owe an apology to anybody. An apology is something when you have done something wrong. I know what happened that night. I know the truth."

Of course, Maguire's story can't be proven to be correct simply because United fans are on his side, but plenty of friends and family has endorsed his innocence.

It has obviously not been a good look for him as an individual and United as a football club, but it's thought to be unlikely he'll lose the captaincy this season.

Maguire can hopefully have a period of relaxation now after being withdrawn from the latest England squad, before coming back as strong as ever for the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

