Official: Amad Diallo Joins Sunderland On Loan From Manchester United

Manchester United have had a number of outgoings this summer.

Amad is the next player to be a part of the club reshuffle as he leaves on loan.

United have added the likes of Antony this summer meaning Amad would be isolated for minutes if he was to stay at Old Trafford.

United decided to loan out the player and have chosen Sunderland as his destination for the season.

The winger will majorly benefit from a move to the Championship, playing regular minutes and learning the physicality of English football.

Amad arrived with a lot promise due to his price tag, but has spent a lot of time so fat on loan.

With a move to Rangers last season not quite working out, United will hope that Sunderland will be a better move for Amad.

In a statement released to United’s official website, they said;

“Manchester United winger Amad is joining Sunderland on loan for the rest of the 2022/23 season, subject to registration.

The Ivory Coast international helped Rangers reach the Europa League final and win the Scottish Cup during his temporary spell with the Glasgow club for the second half of last season.

“The winger will join up with new Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray. Amad will gain further experience in the Championship, continuing his progress in a new environment, while being closely monitored and supported by United staff.”

