Official: Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Manchester United Following Contract Termination

Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo has left the club on Tuesday 22nd November via mutual consent and with immediate effect. United and Ronaldo have mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

The departure of Ronaldo from United was always going to be inevitable following the explosive interview with Piers Morgan. Ronaldo hit out at his team-mates, manager and owners of the club.

The Portuguese striker returned to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021 and despite a great individual season last campaign Ronaldo has wanted to move on since the summer. United have now confirmed the release of the star.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

In a statement released by United, the club confirms the following;

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

