Official: Leeds United And Marcelo Bielsa Part Company, Announcement On New Manager Expected Monday

Leeds United have issued a statement to confirm that they have parted ways with Marcelo Bielsa.

Reports on Saturday evening had suggested an announcement was imminent from the Yorkshire club and they took to their social media channels on Sunday to confirm the news.

It has been a difficult season for Leeds and in recent weeks they have slipped closer to the relegation zone and now are just two points clear of the bottom three.

Over the last week, Leeds lost 4-2 to rivals Manchester United before suffering heavy defeats at Liverpool (6-0) and at home to Tottenham Hotspur (4-0).

Chairman Andrea Radrizzani confirmed in the statement that recent results and performances have not met expectations.

“However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations."

The statement also says Leeds aim to make announcement on the new manager on Monday. Former RB Leipzig manager Jesse Marsch has been strongly linked with the job over recent days.

