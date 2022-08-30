Skip to main content

Official: Manchester United Announce The Signing Of Antony

Manchester United have officially announced the signing of Antony from Ajax.

Manchester United have officially announced that they have reached an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony

Antony has finally got his dream move to the Premier League and is reunited with former boss, Erik Ten Hag. 

Ajax were reluctant to sell Antony for a number of weeks, however an agreement was struck over the weekend

Antony had been pushing for some days to be able to get his dream switch to United before the window closes. 

Antony with Ajax

Antony now officially becomes the most expensive player in the Eredivise’s history. 

United have ended up settling to pay a fee of around £85million for the player. 

The Red Devils released an official statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying;

“Manchester United has reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Antony, subject to a medical, player terms being finalised, and international clearance.

Antony has 31 goals and 27 assists in 134 club appearances for Ajax and Sao Paulo, and two goals and two assists in nine senior appearances for his native Brazil.

He has won two Eredivisie titles, and a gold medal in the 2020 Summer Olympics.”

Antony PSV Johan Cruijff Cup

Antony now becomes United’s second most expensive signing ever. 

The Brazilian follows fellow countryman Casemiro to Old Trafford this summer as part of Erik Ten Hag’s summer haul.

