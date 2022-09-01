Skip to main content

Official: Manchester United Announce The Signing Of Martin Dubravka

Manchester United have announced their latest and final summer signing, Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United.

Manchester United have been negotiating a move for Martin Dubravka for a number of days. 

United have now reportedly wrapped up their summer transfer business with the signing of the goalkeeper. 

The Newcastle United keeper joins United on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy if he plays a certain number of games. 

Dubravka will join on the initial one season loan deal, unclear whether United will be keen to progress onto the permanent signing next summer. 

Martin Dubravka

The keeper primarily comes in as the clubs second choice behind David De Gea

United sent Dean Henderson on loan to Nottingham Forest this summer. 

Dubravka will most likely feature for United in certain games, however the plan is for him to be second choice. 

In an official statement released to the clubs website;

“Martin Dubravka has joined Manchester United on a season-long loan from Newcastle United, subject to registration.

The goalkeeper will spend the 2022/23 season here at United with the club having the option to make the transfer permanent. The Slovakia international has played over 125 games in the Premier League in the past five seasons, and he has 29 caps for his country.”

Dubravka said; “To be joining Manchester United is a special moment in my career and I can’t wait to get started, and help the group achieve its ambitions.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Dubravka
News

Official: Manchester United Announce The Signing Of Martin Dubravka

By Alex Wallace
Jones
Transfers

Two Manchester United Defenders Waiting On Possible Transfer Exits

By Alex Wallace
Depay
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Provides Memphis Depay Update Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace
Tahith Chong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Sell Tahith Chong

By Rhys James
Erik ten Hag Antony
Quotes

Antony On His 'Mutual Closeness' With Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James
Antony
Transfers

Manchester United Announce The Signing Of Antony

By Soumyajit Roy
Antony
Quotes

Antony Speaks On Joining Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag vs Liverpool
Match Day

Erik Ten Hag Press Conference Prior To Leicester City Clash | Antony | Cristiano Ronaldo | Transfer Window

By Saul Escudero