Official: Manchester United Announce The Signing Of Martin Dubravka

Manchester United have been negotiating a move for Martin Dubravka for a number of days.

United have now reportedly wrapped up their summer transfer business with the signing of the goalkeeper.

The Newcastle United keeper joins United on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy if he plays a certain number of games.

Dubravka will join on the initial one season loan deal, unclear whether United will be keen to progress onto the permanent signing next summer.

The keeper primarily comes in as the clubs second choice behind David De Gea.

United sent Dean Henderson on loan to Nottingham Forest this summer.

Dubravka will most likely feature for United in certain games, however the plan is for him to be second choice.

In an official statement released to the clubs website;

“Martin Dubravka has joined Manchester United on a season-long loan from Newcastle United, subject to registration.

The goalkeeper will spend the 2022/23 season here at United with the club having the option to make the transfer permanent. The Slovakia international has played over 125 games in the Premier League in the past five seasons, and he has 29 caps for his country.”



Dubravka said; “To be joining Manchester United is a special moment in my career and I can’t wait to get started, and help the group achieve its ambitions.”

