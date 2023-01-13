Official: Manchester United Sign Wout Weghorst

Manchester United have their new striker at last, Wout Weghorst has signed on loan from Burnley following the termination of his loan at Besiktas. The Dutchman arrives on loan until the end of the season.

Erik Ten Hag has picked the 6’6 Dutch international to join the club and give his side a new option going forward. Weghorst has scored a number of goals in Turkey this season and also scored twice against Argentina in the World Cup.

The deal took some days to go through due to Besiktas’ need to sign a replacement. United paid a £2.6million package to secure the players services.

IMAGO / ANP

Weghorst struggled to find form in the Premier League for Burnley, but was playing in an unfavourable system at the time. Ten Hag will be looking to get the best out of the experienced player.

The signing of the 30 year old will give United a boost with the number of competitions they have to play in this campaign. United are the only side in all four competitions.

With so many games piling on top of one another, Weghorst will get his minutes, there’s no doubt about that. Anthony Martial’s fitness record will show why this signing was key.

