Official: Martin Dubravka And Antony Manchester United Shirt Numbers Revealed

Manchester United have officially revealed the shirt numbers for both Martin Dubravka and Antony.

Manchester United made two deadline day signings in the recently closed summer transfer window. 

United were active in the market adding six new players with two being signed and confirmed on the last day of the window. 

Martin Dubravka joined United on a season long loan deal from Newcastle United. 

Antony arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax for a monster fee of around £85million. 

Dubravka

Antony could be in line to make his United debut this Sunday as Arsenal arrive at Old Trafford. 

Dubravka has arrived has United’s second choice keeper to replace the outgoing Dean Henderson. 

The two new arrivals have now had their new shirt numbers confirmed for the upcoming 22/23 season. 

Antony with Ajax

Manchester United released a statement on Saturday confirming the two players new squad numbers. 

In a statement they said; “Manchester United can now confirm which shirt numbers will be worn by Antony and Martin Dubravka, the two players we signed on deadline day at the end of the summer 2022 transfer window.

Brazilian winger Antony will wear 21 following his permanent transfer from Ajax, while Slovakian goalkeeper Dubravka will have 31 on his back during his season-long loan from Newcastle United.”

Edinson Cavani was the last player to wear United’s 21 shirt. 

Nemanja Matic was the last player to wear United’s 31. 

antony celebrating
