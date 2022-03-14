Old Trafford and Manchester United's Carrington Training Facility To Undergo Redevelopment

Manchester United's training facility at Carrington and the famous Old Trafford stadium are both reportedly going to undergo redevelopment.

Fans have been complaining about the outdated infrastructure at Old Trafford since a while, especially about the dilapidated condition of the roof.

After the European Super League fiasco last year, Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, promised to repair their relationship with United fans and announced a set of plans as part of their attempts to mend it.

And one part of the plan was to oversee improvements in the infrastructure at both Old Trafford and United's training ground, the Carrington training complex.

The Mancunian club recently partnered with American company Extreme Networks to bring improved, state-of-the-art connectivity at Old Trafford, and now as per a recent report, this seems just the start.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are close to appointing preferred partners who will oversee the redevelopment of the century-old stadium.

The report also states that Carrington, too, will be subject to a revamp, and that United have hired a project manager for the purpose.

United are said to have met with a number of companies from various fields, including engineering, architecture, crowd modelling, and transport, in order to carry forward with their plans of improving Old Trafford and United's Carrington training facility.

