Ole  Gunnar Solskjaer Reject Managerial Offers from Premier League Clubs

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had rejected multiple job offers this season, including ones from the Premier League.

The Norwegian wanted to take a break before choosing his next project. The former Manchester United player has been staying with his family in Manchester where he witnessed his daughter Karna Solskjaer lift a double for the Manchester United Women's Under-21.

According to the Norwegian outlet Verdens Gang, Manchester United's former UEFA Champions League winner will be open to returning to a managerial role this summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's agent Jim Solbakken has refused to comment on his current situation.

imago1009676728h

The Norwegian manager was also seen at former colleague Kieran McKenna's Ipswich game against Doncaster. Even Michael Carrick was present with the coaches ahead of the game.

In the Premier League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finished second and third in both full seasons as Manchester United manager, making him the only manager who secured two top four places in a row after the Sir Alex Ferguson era, which ended in 2013. He gave opportunities to various youngsters in the team.

Out of 168 games managed by the Norwegian, 92 matches ended as a victory while 35 games finished in draws and 41 matches were lost respectively. 

