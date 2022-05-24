Only One Manchester United Player Called Up to Gareth Southgate's England Squad

Only one Manchester United player has been called up to Gareth Southgate's latest England squad.

England announced their 27 man list of players, with stars such as Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish getting call ups as expected.

There was a sore absence of Manchester United players, however, with only Harry Maguire finding himself in the 51 year-old manager's squad.

The Red Devils' captain has faced harsh criticism for his performances in the season just gone, but so far Southgate has chosen to stick with him.

The England boss had this to say about the defender in March: “Yes, Harry has been in our No 1 pairing through those (Previous) tournaments and has my full backing and support."

"But equally I’m not going to say to anybody in the middle of March that they are a guaranteed starter in the World Cup team."

He finished: "That’s not the environment I’m looking to create and not the competition we are going to need.”

Players such as Luke Shaw, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford all missed out - with most of the players in the squad suffering form issues this season.

