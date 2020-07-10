Opinion: A New Dawn at Manchester United. How Life Has Changed in Six Months. Now is the Time to Close the Gap.

Almost six months ago, there was a dejected, miserable and despondent mood at Old Trafford as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hopes of resurrecting Manchester United to the top of English football’s elite seemed to be in the unknown. Sean Dyche’s resilient Burnley side came to The Theatre of Dreams to snatch the three points, the first time they achieved this remark since September 1962.

Battered, bruised and hurt by the defeat, Rio Ferdinand in his post-match commentary perfectly summarised the sombre mood amongst United supporters; “I’m sitting up here and I’m embarrassed… People at the top need to make changes. You can’t defend this!”. At the time, the direction of anger was rooted towards a variety of factors. Many blamed the club’s hierarchy for the defeat as it prefigured the problems since the retirement of the great Sir Alex Ferguson. Others however, accused the manager’s inexperience and lack of being tactically astute. People fell for this trap. Whilst a consensus existed that expressions of pain and fury should be directed at the board, some sections of the United fanbase argued that Solskjaer was part of a number of complications within the club. Pressure was mounting.

Yet, whilst it may not have been as transparent in the moment, everyone saw the main underlying issue. Solskjaer needed to find a group of individuals that had the quality to fight off such sturdy opposition yet possess an ability to get up and go again within the next few days. In a line-up which saw the likes of Phil Jones, Juan Mata and Andreas Pereira in the same starting eleven, it was clear the courageous Norwegian required better players at his disposal, both for squad depth and performance purposes. All eyes now were on Ed Woodward and his group of board members to deliver.

It was obvious as to what was imperative at Manchester United. A talisman. A maestro. A leader. Someone who had the resilience to pick up a team at their darkest hour. One man from Portugal certainly seemed to fit the bill. His name; Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes. In his previous season at Sporting Lisbon, the attacking midfielder provided an astonishing 20 goals and 13 assists in just 33 league games for the club. With numbers as grandiose as this, there was a reason why many were licking their lips at the mouth-watering prospect of the player being associated to the famous red jersey. The question remained though as to whether he had the appropriate temperament to perform on a consistent basis.

It has been documented that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s eye for talent has been controlled by his desire to identify players who have set high aspirations and strive for success. A ‘we cannot lose’ mentality was a prerequisite skill. Undoubtedly, Fernandes owned these qualities. At the age of 13, he described his dad ‘kicking him’ during family games, in preparation of one day playing in The Premier League. His experiences in different countries were also utilised to his advantage. He left his family and girlfriend at the age of 17 to try his luck in Italy. His aptitude of being a quick learner and mature character were obvious from a very young age. To learn Italian, he would use Post-It notes, stuck around his house, as visual reminders to assist in comprehending basic vocabulary. According to his former academy manager, Cristiano Giaretta, Fernandes fluently knew the Italian language within one month of beginning his journey in the country. Symbolised here is his strong work ethic and commitment to success. These experiences, as well as a desire to restart when things didn’t work out at Udinese, portrayed to others that he was able to not allow failure to knock him down. Clearly, he was the right man at a time of despair and melancholy for the club.

Ed Woodward seemingly cracked and provided Solskjaer with his man. On 30 January 2020, Fernandes signed on a five-and-a-half-year contract. The next phase of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s managerial career at Manchester United began on this day. This chapter has, so far, been different. Instead of the team’s performances being regarded as woeful and lacklustre, United have found an extra gear since the Portuguese’s arrival. Now, the manager and his players are producing exhilarating displays that aren’t just beating the opposition but destroying them on all aspects of the pitch. An unbeaten run of 17 games since the acquisition of Fernandes has seen these group of players flourish with confidence, providing some of the best attacking displays from a Manchester United side for quite some time.

The arrival of Fernandes has created a so-called licence for United. A licence that has permitted players at the club perform to a higher calibre. Paul Pogba is a player who foreshadows the change around the team. Before his long-term injury, it was widely reported that the French powerhouse wanted to leave Manchester, in the hope of finding a “new challenge”. However, in December, his agent Mino Raiola, argued that Pogba wanted to stay, but needed “more support”. It is now with Fernandes in the side that the stresses of being United’s saving grace have been lifted from Pogba’s shoulders, which has benefitted the club. He now looks more comfortable and composed on the pitch. In games, you can see the striking partnership he has created with Fernandes, who are now the bright sparks of the team. They love playing together and know they are the catalysts to this side playing at their best. Occasionally, Pogba may try a trick or two, yet if it fails, less scrutiny would be put on the midfielder. Now, it would more likely be interpreted as someone who is ‘trying something different’. Essentially, you need these types of players in your squad. Someone who can get you to the edge of your seats. A trick, a flick or a sensational free kick; Pogba has all of these qualities in his locker. In a forward line which now boasts pace, power and flair, Pogba would be relieved that he now has better players around him. If United show ambition on the pitch, it is looking increasingly likely that he will sign a new contract. Who would have thought that 12 months ago?

United’s forwards of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have emerged as one of the most exciting front three partnerships throughout The Premier League. Rashford and Martial now have 20 goals each to their name, with Mason Greenwood just behind on 16. That means this three have scored more goals combined (56) than Liverpool’s well reputed attacking forwards (54). A huge amount of credit has to go to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for having the confidence to persist with these individuals. Everybody knew it was a risk to not replace Romelu Lukaku in the summer of 2019. This risk though, has paid off. Solskjaer deserves credit for allowing these individuals step up their game, both mentally and physically. They have matured at a very young age and this is needed if you want to be a Manchester United player. He knows though that improvement is still needed and will not let any of these talents lose their focus. Solskjaer will be hoping he can add competition to this exciting team, to keep players on their toes.

Swagger, confident and fast-attacking football. These are the attributes previously associated with how Manchester United played the game. From 2013 up until 6 months ago, this was very rarely seen. Since project restart however, Solskjaer’s philosophy couldn’t be clearer. The world of football is starting to see how he wants to shape this United side from being considered top four merchants to serious title contenders. ‘The Baby-Faced Assassin’ will be hoping his team continue to perform to these standards, as the work is still not done. Solskjaer has repeatedly insisted that Manchester United cannot get “complacent”. Other ex-professionals, like Gary Neville, have emphasised this.

Once again, all eyes will be turned to Ed Woodward and the Manchester United board to back the person who has proved to be trustworthy when dipping into the transfer market. Although the words coming out of Old Trafford suggest the Coronavirus pandemic will influence their transfer activity, arguably, there has been no better time to capitalise on the market. With Liverpool confirming they won’t spend big and Manchester City potentially being disrupted by a Champions League ban, now is the opportunity to close the gap. United look like they’re three to four signings away from having a potential title winning squad. If the club can reward the manager by supplying his requests, Solskjaer and his assets won’t be as far away as some people may have previously suggested.