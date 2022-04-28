Skip to main content
Report: Manchester United Table Offer for Serie A Striker Amidst Arsenal Interest

Manchester United have reportedly already put forward a massive offer for Napoli's Victor Osimhen, claims a report from Italy recently.

Osimhen has been heavily linked with an exit from the Naples-based club and United have drawn links with the Nigerian. It now seems as if the Red Devils may have put forward some money on the table for a move.

La Repubblica's Naples edition (via Get Italian Football News) have reported recently that Napoli president met with the agent of the striker at the club's headquarters.

The agent presented an offer from United that he had in hand and the offer has been described as 'indispensable' and is said to have a value of over €100 million.

The report claims that United are now ahead of Arsenal and Newcastle United in the chase for the Nigerian, who is keen on testing himself out in the Premier League.

In the current campaign, Osimhen has scored 12 goals in Serie A while picking up four assists in 23 Serie A appearances for the Partenopei.

Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse March 19 , 2022 Naples, Italy soccer Napoli vs Udinese - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Victor Osimhen
