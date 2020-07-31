Gary Pallister hails 'terrific' Harry Maguire's first season at United

Former Manchester United defender Gary Pallister has lauded Harry Maguire for his start to life at the club.

By facing Leicester City in last Sunday's Champions League ultimatum, Maguire became the first outfield United player to play every single Premier League minute in a season since Pallister in the 1994/95 campaign.

He only arrived at Old Trafford 12 months ago, but was appointed club captain in January after Ashley Young's departure to Inter Milan.

Speaking on the MUTV Group Chat, Pallister heaped praise on Maguire for his first campaign at the club:

“He’s not the type of leader that Bryan Robson, Steve Bruce and Roy Keane were, but I think he’s got an assurance about him that the players respond to. I think, for his first season, he’s been terrific. He’s comfortable on the ball, you saw it on Sunday, getting his head to things when the balls are chucked into the box. He’s dominant there and he’s exactly the type of centre-back that Manchester United needed.”

Maguire has had a good first season at United and would be on the receiving end of far less criticism if he was still playing for a lesser club.

He's heavily contributed to the Reds' evidently-improving defence this term and although perfection isn't the word to describe him, deserves plenty of praise.

It's interesting to note that whenever Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's interest in recruiting a new centre-back this summer, it's automatically considered as a partner for Maguire.

I think that alone proves what his reputation is amongst the majority of fans; he'll continue to play a pivotal role in Solskjaer's rebuild.

