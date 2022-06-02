Skip to main content
Paris Saint-Germain's Ander Herrera shares heart-felt message to departing Manchester United veteran Juan Mata

Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera shares his thoughts on the end of fellow countryman Juan Mata's Manchester United career.

Ander Herrera left United for Parisian super-team Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 after sharing five years with Mata at the Red Devils.

The pair won several accolades together at the club, including the 2015/16 FA Cup and the 2016/17 Europa League.

They aren't strangers to winning trophies together, having won the 2011 UEFA European U21 Championship together for Spain.

In the Twitter post, the PSG star addresses the departing midfielder, acknowledging that Mata was a big draw in going to United.

Herrera says that the 34-year-old will be leaving as a "legend".

The exit of the Spaniard alongside Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba is part of a dramatic overhaul of the squad at the start of new manager Erik Ten Hag's reign.

Juan Mata

With the loss of key midfield options, the former Ajax manager will hope to reunite with captain of his previous side Frenkie De Jong, who's Barcelona future is in doubt due to the club's current financial difficulties.

Options for the midfield could also include Donny van de Beek and Andreas Pereira who are currently on loan at Everton and Flamengo respectively.

