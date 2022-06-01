Skip to main content
Parting words for Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard from Manchester United's David De Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea pays tribute to long serving players leaving Old Trafford this summer.

During his tenure between the sticks, the majority of the Spaniard's awards have come with the help of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

De Gea

In the 2016/17 season, the trio were all involved in the League Cup and Europa League double, and both De Gea and Lingard contributed to the FA Cup trophy win in 2016.

Therefore it makes sense for 31-year-old to want to say goodbye in a public way.

The goalkeeper refers to the two leavers as "special guys and characters" and wishes the two of them well for the future.

This farewell comes after the Englishman and the Frenchman sent out their own messages to United fans earlier on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old winger has left the club after being involved from the academy level for 22 years.

In that time he has accrued 149 appearances for the first team, scoring 20 goals.

Pogba's contract also came to an end this summer, and in his statement on twitter, he mentioned that he feels "privileged to have played for this club."

It is not yet known where either player will be moving to for the 2022/23 season.

