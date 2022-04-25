Paul Mitchell Could Possibly Join Manchester United Due to Strong Relationship With Ralf Rangnick

Paul Mitchell could possibly join Manchester United this summer to accompany Ralf Rangnick and Erik Ten Hag according to Fabrizio Romano.

Mitchell is currently working at AS Monaco in Ligue 1 but is regarded as one of the best directors and recruiters in European football.

Mitchell was formerly of Southampton and so has a good understanding of the Premier League at all levels, most importantly in recruitment.

Rangnick formed a great relationship with Mitchell when the pair spent time together in Germany at RB Leipzig.

It was also reported in the past week that Mitchell was possibly preparing to return to the Premier League but is also being considered by the likes of Chelsea.

Now according to Fabrizio Romano who was speaking on the United Stand on YouTube on Monday afternoon, "There are possibilities that Paul Mitchell will join Manchester United but nothing is close. Many clubs are interested in him but his relationship with Ralf Rangnick could be a key factor."

Mitchell would be a great addition in the rebuild of United under Ten Hag and many supporters would like to see the renowned director join the club.

