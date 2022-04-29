Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Paul Mitchell to Manchester United Now at an 'Advanced Stage'

Paul Mitchell has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United to join the club behind the scenes and now according to a new report, Mitchell's move to United is at an advanced stage.

Mitchell has spent time working at clubs such as RB Leipzig with Ralf Rangnick and now more recently AS Monaco.

It's known that Rangnick is one of the main people trying to spearhead the move for Mitchell to join United after working with him in Germany.

It was announced on Friday that Matt Judge had left United following a spell as a director since 2014.

Paul Mitchell

According to a Twitter source known as Simon Dobson who has been reliable in covering stories in past months, "Paul Mitchell to Manchester United is now at an ‘advanced’ stage. Full re-structure happening at Manchester United this summer and Ralf Rangnick’s at the heart of it."

United supporters will hope that United can get Mitchell over the line as it would further move on the progress of the rebuild behind the scenes at the club.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Mitchell
News

Report: Paul Mitchell to Manchester United Now at an 'Advanced Stage'

By Alex Wallace25 seconds ago
Old Trafford
News

Matt Judge Resigns From his Position at Manchester United

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Ex-Manchester United Star Feeding Information about Erik ten Hag to Squad

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
Photo Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse March 19 , 2022 Naples, Italy soccer Napoli vs Udinese - Italian Football Championship League A TIM 2021/2022 - Diego Armando Maradona stadium. In the pic: Victor Osimhen
News

Report: Erik ten Hag and Ralf Rangnick Considering Move for Serie A Striker

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago
Dybala
News

Report: Manchester United and Arsenal Set to Battle For Juventus Forward Paulo Dybala

By Rhys James7 hours ago
imago1011633196h
News

Done Deal: Austrian FA Reach a Total Agreement With Ralf Rangnick to Manage Austria National Football Team

By Alan Bince8 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick Admits Draw With Chelsea Was 'Lucky' and Praises 'Not Normal' Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James21 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
News

Report: Ralf Rangnick Set to Work for Both Manchester United and Austria

By Alex Wallace21 hours ago