Report: Paul Mitchell to Manchester United Now at an 'Advanced Stage'
Paul Mitchell has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United to join the club behind the scenes and now according to a new report, Mitchell's move to United is at an advanced stage.
Mitchell has spent time working at clubs such as RB Leipzig with Ralf Rangnick and now more recently AS Monaco.
It's known that Rangnick is one of the main people trying to spearhead the move for Mitchell to join United after working with him in Germany.
It was announced on Friday that Matt Judge had left United following a spell as a director since 2014.
According to a Twitter source known as Simon Dobson who has been reliable in covering stories in past months, "Paul Mitchell to Manchester United is now at an ‘advanced’ stage. Full re-structure happening at Manchester United this summer and Ralf Rangnick’s at the heart of it."
United supporters will hope that United can get Mitchell over the line as it would further move on the progress of the rebuild behind the scenes at the club.
