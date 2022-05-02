Paul Mitchell’s Manchester United Appointment Looks Unlikely Despite Ralf Rangnick’s Endorsement

The departure of Director of Negotiations Matt Judge has left a significant space in Manchester United's hierarchy as they seek new appointments in several positions of the decision tree at Old Trafford.

John Murtough will hold more autonomy in football negotiations at the club with Manchester United's general counselor Patrick Stewart and the team being given more responsibility in contract deals and finalisation of terms.

Matt Judge was the previous person of contact for numerous agents. This summer, John Murtough will make arrangements to oversee this role although he doesn't have a previous experience in striking deals. The process might require more expertise along with legal specialists at the club

According to Laurie Whitwell and Adam Crafton of The Athletic, a like-for-like replacement for Matt Judge won't happen soon. Sources close to the club have played down the chances of Paul Mitchell joining Manchester United's hierarchy. There are no active talks between the former Tottenham Sporting Director and club officials at the moment regarding an imminent appointment.

As per the same report, Paul Mitchell was endorsed to club CEO Richard Arnold by interim manager cum consultant Ralf Rangnick. Indications from the club sources close to the report revealed that the magnitude of suggestions placed by the German manager on Paul Mitchell is pretty less substantial.

With the appointment of Ralf Rangnick into the managerial role at the Austrian National team, his expertise through his advisory role at the club is described as 'light-touch'.

But, other names are being considered for the role of Deputy Football Director which includes Liverpool's former fitness head Andy O'Boyle. Brighton's former Director of Football Dan Ashworth's availability was enquired informally through agents. He wasn't interested though after being attracted by a better and more fulfilling role at Newcastle.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon