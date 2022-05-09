Skip to main content
Ex-Man Utd Defender Gives Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Advice to Club

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker believes that Cristiano Ronaldo will have to give a bit back to the team and only then should the Red Devils keep the Portuguese at the club.

While Ronaldo has scored some vital goals for United this season, there have been question marks about his overall contribution to play and his future remains uncertain.

Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

In an interview with MyBettingSites, Parker spoke about Ronaldo and how he has to give more back to the team to stay at Old Trafford beyond this season. He believes that it could also bring about more dressing room unity.

“If he (Cristiano Ronaldo) could accept when the manager talks to him. He has a year left I think. He was good in the game against Brentford.”

“And if he’s willing to give a bit back, there is a great chance that it could be a better unity in that Manchester United dressing room when someone like Ronaldo is giving a bit back.”

Parker further stated: “I think he knows that all everyone wants to do is wait and clap at him.”

“Because you can say that a lot of players just want to get out off the pitch really, really quick. But he’s staying out there, he is that kind of player, taking it all in."

"If they are going to keep him, he’s got to understand that he might not be playing regular football and when he does play, he’s gotta be nurturing people.”

It was recently reported that Erik ten Hag wants to keep Ronaldo at the club, with the condition that the Portuguese will not play every game.

