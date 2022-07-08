Skip to main content

Paul Pogba Arrives In Turin Ahead Of Juventus Return

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba had arrived in Turin following his sensational return to Juventus after leaving United as a free agent following the expiry of his contract.

Pogba has now completed a full circle of a transfer saga, having left United as a youngster to join Juventus and then return to United, the Frenchman has now returned to Juventus once more. 

The midfielder has now returned to Turin following an agreement with Juve over a return that will be finalised in a matter of days. 

Pogba left United at the end of the 21/22 season as the player didn’t sign a new deal with the club, a video has now emerged on Juventus’ social media channel showing his arrival ahead of his medicals. 

Pogba is now set to undergo medical tests in Turin before once again being unveiled as a Juventus player for the second time.

The World Cup winner arrived at United when he was a youngster, however was eventually moved on to Juventus where he lit up the Serie A for the dominant side. 

Pogba then completed a then club record fee return to Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho who the player eventually fell out with. 

The Frenchman had reportedly wanted to extend his contract at United before the arrival of Ralf Rangnick and then Erik Ten Hag, however this did not materialise. 

