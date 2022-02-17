Report: Paul Pogba Set To Reject Manchester United Extension With Chelsea and Real Madrid Lurking.

Manchester United's World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba has taken another step out of Old Trafford after recent revelations surrounding his contract situation.

There's no hiding the fact that after six years at Old Trafford, Paul Pogba remains a beautiful enigma to the majority of United fans.

Flashes of unimaginable brilliance interspersed with frustrating inconsistency has seen the Frenchman rapidly divide fans, with lovers of his elegance pitted against those who focus on his frequent failings.

However, if recent reports are to be believed, the ill-fated marriage between player and club looks more likely than ever to come to and end this summer.

Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst claims that despite positive discussions with interim boss Ralf Rangnick, Pogba still appears as reluctant to renew as he has ever been, with the possibility of an "11th hour" renewal looking all the more unlikely.

United's number six has proved his quality once again since his return from injury in late January, grabbing a goal and an assist in the four games since, making his potential departure all the more bitter.

