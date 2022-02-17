Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Paul Pogba Set To Reject Manchester United Extension With Chelsea and Real Madrid Lurking.

Manchester United's World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba has taken another step out of Old Trafford after recent revelations surrounding his contract situation.

There's no hiding the fact that after six years at Old Trafford, Paul Pogba remains a beautiful enigma to the majority of United fans.

Flashes of unimaginable brilliance interspersed with frustrating inconsistency has seen the Frenchman rapidly divide fans, with lovers of his elegance pitted against those who focus on his frequent failings.

However, if recent reports are to be believed, the ill-fated marriage between player and club looks more likely than ever to come to and end this summer.

Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst claims that despite positive discussions with interim boss Ralf Rangnick, Pogba still appears as reluctant to renew as he has ever been, with the possibility of an "11th hour" renewal looking all the more unlikely.

United's number six has proved his quality once again since his return from injury in late January, grabbing a goal and an assist in the four games since, making his potential departure all the more bitter.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Paul Pogba vs Brighton
News

Report: Paul Pogba Set To Reject Manchester United Extension With Chelsea and Real Madrid Lurking.

55 seconds ago
Raul Jimenez Atletico
Quotes

Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher: "Arsenal have more of a chance" Of Winning the UCL Than Manchester United

13 minutes ago
Diallo
Transfers

Report: Serie A Side 'Very Interested' In Young Manchester United Talent Amad Diallo

24 minutes ago
Angel Correa Atletico Madrid vs Levante
News

Manchester United's Champions League Opponents Atletico Madrid Suffer Defeat To 20th Placed Levante

14 hours ago
Marcus Rashford
News

Marcus Rashford Responds To Reports Him And His English Manchester United Teammates Are Unhappy With Cristiano Ronaldo

16 hours ago
Bruno Fernandes
News

The FA Charge Manchester United For Players' Behaviour During The Brighton game

18 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

Report: Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal All 'Keeping A Close Eye' On Premier League Midfielder

18 hours ago
Ronald Araujo and Dani Alves for Barcelona
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Line Up For Barcelona Defender, As They 'Prepare' Move For Bundesliga Replacement

18 hours ago