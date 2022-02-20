Paul Pogba's Influence in the Manchester United Dressing Room Reaffirmed Amid Real Madrid and Chelsea Links

Manchester United's World Cup winning midfielder Paul Pogba remains one of the biggest leaders in the Manchester United dressing room despite rumours he could be headed for Real Madrid or Chelsea this summer.

The Frenchman was influential in United's 4-2 win away at bitter rivals Leeds United, continuing a streak of impressive appearances since returning from injury.

In his 67 minutes on the pitch, Pogba managed two key passes, and created one big chance from his deep lying position next to Scott McTominay.

IMAGO / News Images Premier League Leeds United v Manchester United, ManU Paul Pogba 6 of Manchester United is tackled by Adam Forshaw 4 of Leeds United Copyright: xMarkxCosgrove/NewsxImagesx

On top of this, Pogba completed 100% of his five dribbles attempted, proving a key progressor in Ralf Rangnick's plan to overcome Leeds' high pressing style.

Following his stellar performances, it's isn't surprising to hear reports surface about the influential role he maintains in the dressing room, despite the rumours that swirl above him constantly.

Whether this influence alone is enough to keep him at the club beyond this summer, one thing is for sure. Paul Pogba certainly isn't the virus many suspect and make him out to be.

Read More Manchester United Coverage