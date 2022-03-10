Skip to main content
Paul Pogba Refuses To Rule Out Manchester United Stay Despite PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid Interest

Manchester United midfielder has reportedly refused to rule out extending his stay at the club despite years of uncertainty surrounding a return to Juventus or a move to hometown club Paris St. Germain.

The mercurial Frenchman continues to ponder closer and closer to the expiration of his current deal at Old Trafford this summer.

Paul Pogba

As has been the case for some years now, Pogba's immediate future remains unresolved as, despite some public flirting with Juventus and Real Madrid, the 29-year-old continues to act like a man happy to ponder his choices carefully.

Pogba's return from injury has been boosted by a relative gesture of faith from manager Ralf Rangnick, with the Frenchman's frequent appearances resulting in the kind of dominant performances fans crave from one of the world's most gifted players.

Furthermore, United fans may be set to see more of these displays next season as Sky Sports report the Frenchman is still very open to staying at United.

The report claims that despite interest from across Europe, Pogba is still holding out for improved terms on the current offer tabled by the club.

With the midfielder's future still as unclear as ever, it appears there's still a reason for Red Devils fans to keep faith.

