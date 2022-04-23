Skip to main content
Paul Scholes Reveals Chat With Jesse Lingard About 'Disaster' Manchester United Dressing Room

Paul Scholes has revealed his chat with Jesse Lingard about the dressing room at Manchester United being a "Disaster" at the moment.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 to Arsenal today at the Emirates Stadium. The away team went 2-0 down in the first half, and after pulling one back with a Cristiano Ronaldo goal, conceded again which put the game to bed.

There were multiple controversial refereeing decisions as well as a missed penalty for United, but in the end it wasn't enough.

This game puts Arsenal in pole position in the top four race, with United behind The Gunners by six points, with a game more played.

Jesse Lingard

Much as been made of mentality issues at the club this season, and issues regarding self belief and confidence, which Scott Mctominay touched on post match.

Scholes revealed that Lingard told him the dressing room was a "Disaster", in fact.

The former United midfielder said: "I had a quick chat with Jesse there. I’m sure he won’t mind me saying, the dressing room is just a disaster.”

Manager Ralf Rangnick was asked about it too after the game: "I don't know, you have to ask Jesse Lingard. Obviously, after games like today, there is massive disappointment in the locker room. This is for me normal."

