Pep Guardiola Confirms Ruben Dias Will Miss the Manchester Derby

Pep Guardiola has confirmed central defender Ruben Dias will miss the Manchester derby through injury.

The Manchester City manager has confirmed the 24 year-old sustained a hamstring injury, which will keep him out of action for at least four weeks.

The player joined the club in the 20/21 season from Portuguese side Benfica, and was an important piece in the puzzle that saw the Citizens win the Premier League last season.

Ruben Dias

The Spanish boss also said that Dutch defender Nathan Ake will not feature in the match. Despite it not being as big as a loss as Dias', they still would surely rather him be available.

The match will take place on Sunday, 6th March at the Etihad Stadium - and will be the second Manchester derby of the season. 

The first finished 2-0 to City - with Bernado Silva and an Eric Bailly own goal helping them to a dominant win.

Ruben Dias
