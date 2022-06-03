Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Phil Jones Could Stay at Manchester United This Summer

According to a new report, there are no current plans for Phil Jones to leave Manchester United this summer despite claims that the Englishman would definitely be departing Old Trafford in the window. 

Jones has been at United since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson and in the last few years has barely played a game.

The 21/22 season saw Jones play some of his first games for United in a number of years with the defender actually making quite the good impression to the United fans. 

Jones however has overstayed at United and many fans agree that it’s time for Englishman to say his farewells to Old Trafford. 

jones

However, according to a new report from CaughtOffside “As things stand, there are no plans in place for Phil Jones to leave Manchester United this summer.”

United have announced a number of departures in the last few days including the likes of Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata who were all out of contract.

However, Jones’ current United contract runs until the summer of 2023 which means the player would have the be bought or loaned out this summer to not be apart of Erik Ten Hag’s squad next season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag
News

Report: Phil Jones Could Stay at Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallacejust now
De Jong 2
Transfers

Analysis: A Closer look at Manchester United Target Frenkie de Jong.

By Alex Caddick16 minutes ago
imago1012196871h
News

David De Gea Wins Player’s Player of The Year.

By Ben Thomas1 hour ago
Danjuma pic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United handed Arnaut Danjuma Boost this Summer.

By Alex Caddick2 hours ago
Eric Bailly
News

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Make Transfer Decision on Centre-Back Duo

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Diogo Dalot
News

Report: Manchester United Tell La Liga Club Diogo Dalot is Not For Sale, But Teammate is

By Rhys James2 hours ago
lingard
Transfers

Report: Roma Boss Jose Mourinho considering Signing Jesse Lingard after Manchester United departure

By Alex Caddick4 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Would Be Linked To Liverpool Striker Following Claims Of Him Wanting To Stay In England

By Saul Escudero13 hours ago