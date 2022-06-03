Report: Phil Jones Could Stay at Manchester United This Summer
According to a new report, there are no current plans for Phil Jones to leave Manchester United this summer despite claims that the Englishman would definitely be departing Old Trafford in the window.
Jones has been at United since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson and in the last few years has barely played a game.
The 21/22 season saw Jones play some of his first games for United in a number of years with the defender actually making quite the good impression to the United fans.
Jones however has overstayed at United and many fans agree that it’s time for Englishman to say his farewells to Old Trafford.
However, according to a new report from CaughtOffside “As things stand, there are no plans in place for Phil Jones to leave Manchester United this summer.”
United have announced a number of departures in the last few days including the likes of Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata who were all out of contract.
However, Jones’ current United contract runs until the summer of 2023 which means the player would have the be bought or loaned out this summer to not be apart of Erik Ten Hag’s squad next season.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon