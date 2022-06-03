Report: Phil Jones Could Stay at Manchester United This Summer

According to a new report, there are no current plans for Phil Jones to leave Manchester United this summer despite claims that the Englishman would definitely be departing Old Trafford in the window.

Jones has been at United since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson and in the last few years has barely played a game.

The 21/22 season saw Jones play some of his first games for United in a number of years with the defender actually making quite the good impression to the United fans.

Jones however has overstayed at United and many fans agree that it’s time for Englishman to say his farewells to Old Trafford.

However, according to a new report from CaughtOffside “As things stand, there are no plans in place for Phil Jones to leave Manchester United this summer.”

United have announced a number of departures in the last few days including the likes of Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata who were all out of contract.

However, Jones’ current United contract runs until the summer of 2023 which means the player would have the be bought or loaned out this summer to not be apart of Erik Ten Hag’s squad next season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon