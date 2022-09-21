Phil Jones has been removed from the first team squad as he works on his own personal fitness plan following a summer spent with injury.

Jones could have left Manchester United in the summer with a number of teams looking to possibly acquire the defender, including Wayne Rooney’s DC United.

The Englishman has barely played a game in the past few years, only starting in one game for Ralf Rangnick which was his last appearance for United.

Jones could stay at United until the end of the season, as per a new report from ESPN reports.

Rob Dawson has reported;

“It’s possible that Phil Jones has played his last game for Manchester United. It’s likely that he will be allowed to quietly leave in the summer when his contract expires.”

“There was a point during the COVID-19 pandemic when Phil Jones was close to retiring.”

“Phil Jones stayed behind at Carrington this summer to follow a personal training programme while the Manchester United squad were on pre-season tour.”

“Potential moves for Phil Jones during the summer were scuppered because of a lack of fitness and, with no timescale put on his return, Erik ten Hag decided it didn't make sense to register him in the squads.”

“Phil Jones remains hopeful of playing again regularly, even if there's now an acceptance he will have to leave Manchester United to play.”

