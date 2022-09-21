Skip to main content
Phil Jones Has Played His Last Game For Manchester United

IMAGO / PA Images

Phil Jones Has Played His Last Game For Manchester United

Phil Jones is said to have now most likely played his last game for Manchester United.

Phil Jones has been removed from the first team squad as he works on his own personal fitness plan following a summer spent with injury. 

Jones could have left Manchester United in the summer with a number of teams looking to possibly acquire the defender, including Wayne Rooney’s DC United. 

The Englishman has barely played a game in the past few years, only starting in one game for Ralf Rangnick which was his last appearance for United. 

Jones could stay at United until the end of the season, as per a new report from ESPN reports. 

Jones

Rob Dawson has reported;

“It’s possible that Phil Jones has played his last game for Manchester United. It’s likely that he will be allowed to quietly leave in the summer when his contract expires.”

“There was a point during the COVID-19 pandemic when Phil Jones was close to retiring.”

“Phil Jones stayed behind at Carrington this summer to follow a personal training programme while the Manchester United squad were on pre-season tour.”

“Potential moves for Phil Jones during the summer were scuppered because of a lack of fitness and, with no timescale put on his return, Erik ten Hag decided it didn't make sense to register him in the squads.”

“Phil Jones remains hopeful of playing again regularly, even if there's now an acceptance he will have to leave Manchester United to play.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Jones
News

Phil Jones Has Played His Last Game For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Harry Maguire
News

Harry Maguire 'Frustrated' With David De Gea For His Manchester United Form

By Rhys James
Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League
News

The Poll For Player Of The Month Of September 2022 Is Out - Vote For Your Favourite

By Saul Escudero
Bruno Fernandes
Media

Bruno Fernandes Opens Up On Marking And Moaning The Referees Every Game

By Saul Escudero
Rashford
Quotes

Ex Liverpool Defender Says Marcus Rashford Must Start For England At World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League
Quotes

Former Premier League Midfielder Says Christian Eriksen Should Be Manchester United Captain

By Alex Wallace
Antony's debut with Manchester United
Opinions

Manchester United Players You Should Use In FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United Premier League
Quotes

Ex-Liverpool Star: Could Casemiro Flop At Manchester United?

By Rhys James