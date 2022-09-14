Skip to main content
Players That Would Currently Get Selected For The Premier League North vs South All Star Game

With the idea drawn up by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, the talk of the Premier League all star game has everyone talking.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly made a bold statement just a few days ago. 

The American owner has suggested that the Premier League could benefit from a North vs South all star game at the end of the season

He brought the idea forward as a suggestion to help the league grow its revenue at the end of a campaign. 

The idea of an all star game comes from American sport - the one off games are very popular in the states.

However the idea doesn’t seem to have gone down well in the eyes of pundits and a lot of fans. 

Even Premier League managers have had their say - not being that open to the idea of the potential end of season game. 

However it’s got people talking about it with many people already scrambling to think of which players would play in the game. 

It does cross your mind how the Premier League would decide on who plays in the game, a fan vote? statistics? 

Erik ten Hag instructing players

However, Midnite have come up with their current North and South squads based off Fantasy Premier League points. Below you fan find the teams. 

North XI: Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Nathan Collins, Fabian Schar, Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodrigo Moreno, Mohammed Salah, Marcus Rashford, Erling Haaland

South XI: Robert Sanchez; Emerson Royal, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, Ivan Perisic, Martin Odegaard, Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Groß, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Martinelli, Ivan Toney

James McMath, Midnite Head of Communications, said: “The North vs South All-Star match has got everyone talking and the Fantasy Football points earned by players this season has thrown up some surprising suggestions for what each team could look like.

“Harry Kane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Silva and Crisitano Ronaldo not making the starting XIs shows the rise in quality of players outside the big six, whie Brighton and Newcastle each have three representatives with Wolves and Leeds also getting a showing.”

Who would win the All Star game?

