Paul Pogba likely to agree United contract extension

Alex Turk

Paul Pogba is ready to begin talks with Manchester United regarding a new contract once the 2019/20 season has finally concluded.

The 27-year-old will play a major role if United are to lift silverware in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first full campaign as manager.

A semi-final date with prolific winners Sevilla is booked for Sunday before, potentially, a final against Inter Milan still to come this month.

Serious injury frustration has limited Pogba to just 21 appearances in all competitions this season, which hasn't helped extinguish speculation surrounding his future.

Agent Mino Raiola and Solskjaer's public spat in winter made it seem like the Frenchman was destined to depart in the near future, but that now doesn't look likely.

According to Sky Sports, Pogba is expecting to begin contract negotiations once United's Europa League campaign comes to an end.

The report states he's happy at Old Trafford and there is a "willingness from all parties" to wrap up a deal to confirm his long-term future in Manchester.

The flamboyant midfield ace has one more year left on his current contract, with the common option of a further year, but seems set to be staying around for longer.

With United back in the Champions League and the potential arrival of a world-class name in Jadon Sancho, you can understand why Pogba seems more content now than ever before.

Not forgetting Bruno Fernandes' impact, Solskjaer is building an almighty squad already and Pogba undoubtedly improves it.

Be sure to watch the latest News from Old Trafford on Stretford Paddock, where the situation regarding Paul Pogba's contract is addressed further:

