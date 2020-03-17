Pogba steps up injury recovery with Carrick

Paul Pogba's Manchester United return is edging ever closer and interesting details of his recovery have recently emerged.

The dynamic midfielder hasn't featured for United since coming on at half-time in the 4-1 win against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

He's been missing for most of the season, for that matter, making just eight appearances in all competitions due to struggles with an ankle injury.

According to The Athletic though, Pogba is expected to return to first-team training when the rest of the squad returns to Carrington later today.

On top of that, they claim a source has revealed the French World Cup winner has been putting in 'real graft' to return as quickly as possible.

He's said to have been undergoing individual sessions with former team-mate Michael Carrick, including ball work to strengthen his ankle and sharpen his fitness.

It's unknown when United's next game will be but it'll be great to see Pogba back amongst the squad and working with his new midfield partner, Bruno Fernandes.

Pogba turned 27 on Sunday, which acted as a reminder that he's now entering his prime years and an ultimatum should be expected.

He'll either commit his long-term future at the club, signing a big-money deal in the next year, or he'll depart for a cut-price fee this summer, or even on a free next year.

Moving away from the transfer speculation though, it's brilliant to see Pogba nearing a big return and more importantly, the hard work he's been putting in the work to make sure it's as soon as possible.