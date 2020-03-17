Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Pogba steps up injury recovery with Carrick

Alex Turk

Paul Pogba's Manchester United return is edging ever closer and interesting details of his recovery have recently emerged.

The dynamic midfielder hasn't featured for United since coming on at half-time in the 4-1 win against Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

He's been missing for most of the season, for that matter, making just eight appearances in all competitions due to struggles with an ankle injury.

According to The Athletic though, Pogba is expected to return to first-team training when the rest of the squad returns to Carrington later today.

On top of that, they claim a source has revealed the French World Cup winner has been putting in 'real graft' to return as quickly as possible.

He's said to have been undergoing individual sessions with former team-mate Michael Carrick, including ball work to strengthen his ankle and sharpen his fitness.

It's unknown when United's next game will be but it'll be great to see Pogba back amongst the squad and working with his new midfield partner, Bruno Fernandes.

Pogba turned 27 on Sunday, which acted as a reminder that he's now entering his prime years and an ultimatum should be expected.

He'll either commit his long-term future at the club, signing a big-money deal in the next year, or he'll depart for a cut-price fee this summer, or even on a free next year.

Moving away from the transfer speculation though, it's brilliant to see Pogba nearing a big return and more importantly, the hard work he's been putting in the work to make sure it's as soon as possible.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chelsea 'interested' in signing Gomes

Recent reports suggest Chelsea want to take Gomes to Stamford Bridge once his United contract expires.

Alex Turk

Rooney heaps praise on Sir Alex in new column

United fans will love what Rooney has said about Sir Alex Ferguson in his first column.

Alex Turk

Shanghai Shenhua confirm Ighalo valuation

Shanghai Shenhua have told United how much they will have to fork out to sign Ighalo permanently this summer.

Alex Turk

Does The Suspension of Football End United’s Champions League Hopes?

A look at how the recent outbreak of COVID-19 will impact United's hopes of Champions League football next season.

Patrick Ryan

Premier League clubs preparing summer swoop for Jones

Reports suggest United could finally be offloading Jones in the summer, with a couple of top-flight clubs interested.

Alex Turk

Dong Fangzhuo: Where Are They Now?

Patrick Ryan discusses the career of one of Manchester United's most obscure signings ever: the Chinese forward Dong Fangzhuo.

Patrick Ryan

How has COVID-19 affected United?

With all football suspended; we look at when United will play again, what exactly has been postponed and what the implications could be.

Alex Turk

Player Profile: Fred v LASK Linz (A)

We delve into Fred's statistics as he controlled the midfield with an almost-complete performance in Austria on Thursday.

Alex Turk

LASK Linz 0-5 United Review: Ruthless Reds thrive in bizarre conditions

United all-but booked their Europa League Quarter-Finals place with a brilliant display behind closed doors.

Alex Turk

United fans rave over Ighalo's wonder-goal v LASK

Odion Ighalo has been at the forefront of praise after his stunning opener in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg.

Alex Turk