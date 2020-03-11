Stretford Paddock
Pogba prepared to sign new United deal

Alex Turk

Throughout a season cursed by injury and speculation, it's seemed Paul Pogba's summer departure has been a matter of when, rather than if.

However, surprising reports have risen this week suggesting the 26-year-old could, in fact, not only stay at United, but commit his long-term future to the club.

According to the Daily Mail, Pogba is on the brink of a transfer U-turn and is prepared to remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

The report adds he is determined to prove his true worth and believes he can still contribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's rebuild.

Pogba is said to be particularly impressed with his midfield counterpart, Bruno Fernandes' impact at the club and is excited to link up with the Portuguese maestro.

The French World Cup winner currently earns around £300k-a-week at United, however, a prospective new deal would most likely see his earnings increase to the £400k-mark.

It's been a season to forget for Pogba on an individual level more than anything, being limited to just five Premier League starts due to major injury problems.

He's nearing an eagerly-anticipated return though, and although he hasn't travelled to LASK for the Europa League Last 16 first leg, he hopes to play a part in Sunday's trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

When fit, there's no denying Pogba's class and if he was to commit his future to United, it could only be seen as a boost for the Reds.

There have also been suggestions that he's unhappy with his family members making it seem like he's keen to leave England and with Mino Raiola's public spat with Solskjaer.

This is certainly a story to keep an eye on. If Pogba is around next season, considering summer investment, United could have a very exciting squad.

