Pogba reveals aim to win Premier League with United

Paul Pogba has revealed he wants to win the Premier League with Manchester United, amidst continued speculation of a potential departure at the end of the season.

Pogba joined David May, Sam Homewood and Helen Evans on the UTD podcast, published on Monday, where he discussed a range of topics including his injury frustrations and why he returned to the club.

He also spoke about his desires whilst at Old Trafford though, and made it clear he still has silverware in his sights.

Speaking directly to United on the 'UTD Pogcast', Pogba addressed his aims whilst at the club this season, and potentially next:

"Bucket list in my lifetime? FA Cup, and we're still in the Europa League. Premier League next year? Next year it can be. Tomorrow is another day. Now we think about the present, and the present is those two cups. I want to get back and help the team."

The 27-year-old midfielder's season has been tarnished by prolonged spells on the sidelines, making just eight appearances all campaign on either side of a brief return during the winter period.

In a small positive from the current global pandemic we're facing, the paused season should mean that Pogba is set to return when football returns.

He'll join Marcus Rashford in doing that, meaning Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have two of his best players available at a crucial stage of the campaign.

It's good to see Pogba still has aims at the club though, with this season especially still very much alive for the Reds.