Pogba touted to stay at United beyond the summer

The Paul Pogba transfer saga continues amongst all the COVID-19 disaster but for once, it's actually good news for Manchester United fans.

In what looks to be a monumental U-turn, it's seriously beginning to look like Pogba will still be at Old Trafford next season.

The midfield maestro has been constantly linked with a move away for the past couple of years, after lifting just two major honours since returning from Juventus in 2016.

According to ESPN, United are optimistic Pogba will be at the club going into the 2020/21 season and hold serious doubts that any interested parties can even afford his services.

The report claims Juventus and Real Madrid are eyeing moves, however, United are unsure whether either club could finance a deal, even if the 27-year-old pushes to leave.

It's said to be understood that Pogba's value will be dropping as his contract nears expiration, but he's still valued at more than £100million.

United would certainly be looking to make a profit on the World Cup-winning Frenchman, after spending a then-world record £89million to bring him back to the club.

Despite his agent, Mino Raiola's best efforts to cause tension, Pogba certainly doesn't seem to type to go out of his way to tarnish his reputation in order to seal an exit.

If an appropriate offer does come in though, I think it's common knowledge that he's interested in a new challenge and his wishes will most likely be respected.

It's certainly worth keeping an eye on this one, which should be pretty easy to do!