Pogba touted to sign new United contract

After months of speculation suggesting he's dead-set on leaving Manchester United this summer, it's starting to look increasingly likely that Paul Pogba will be around for a while longer.

Ever since the player himself declared last year that maybe it was time for a new challenge, his United departure has seemed inevitable.

However, an interesting report has today revealed that the club could be closing in on convincing Pogba to put pen to paper on a new deal.

Sky Sports journalist Guillem Balague, whose reputation, admittedly, isn't at an all-time high amongst United fans, believes the 27-year-old midfielder could be staying put at Old Trafford, stating on his YouTube channel:

"I believe they [United] are going to convince him [Pogba] to stay, with a new contract. I do feel that a player like him would be better serviced to be at Manchester United where he will be the leader, physically he will be fit finally and it seems like they are at least a stable club right now, there won't be changes."

This confident statement is particularly interesting considering Balague himself has regularly shut down the idea of Pogba staying at United beyond his current contract.

Now that he's claiming otherwise, it could actually be a good indicator that there's something in this story.

In recent weeks, there have been suggestions that the French World Cup winner is looking more likely to stay in Manchester beyond this summer.

It's now looking like a real possibility, which can only be a positive thing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his rebuild.