Pogba’s return date revealed in major boost for United

In what has been a major problem position for Manchester United this season, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s midfield options have received multiple boosts so far in 2020.

First, the surprising uprise in Nemanja Matic’s form, followed by Bruno Fernandes’s exciting arrival and then the return of Scott McTominay, who marked his first start since Boxing Day with a sublime finish against Club Brugge last night.

According to GFFN and L’Equipe, United’s next injury boost seems imminent with Paul Pogba nearing a highly-anticipated return.

The reports claim Pogba will be back in first-team training next week and whilst a return against Tottenham Hotspur on March 15 has been described as likely, there is an outside chance he’ll be ready for the Manchester Derby on March 8.

I’m sure I speak for many supporters when I say it’s a relief to see a player that offers so much class in such a crucial area edging closer to taking to the field again, as the final stages of the campaign grow ever closer.

It’s a piece of timely good injury news after Anthony Martial missed United’s 5-0 drubbing of Brugge; the 24-year-old failed a fitness test due to a thigh injury suffered during training.

Solskjaer must be chomping at the bit to fit both Pogba and Fernandes into the midfield, with the dynamic Frenchman starting just five Premier League games in a season damaged by injury and Mino Raiola-sized problems.

Although he’s likely to depart Old Trafford in the summer as mass speculation continues, a midfield including the aforementioned names surely can’t do anything but fill you with excitement.

With fixtures now coming thick and fast until the end of the season, United will only benefit from having such an influential star back amongst the squad.