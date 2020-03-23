Pogba plays part in Woodward and Raiola truce

In a piece of good news to end the day, it looks like we may not be seeing many controversial quotes from Mino Raiola anytime soon.

Paul Pogba's agent has made a habit of badwording Manchester United whilst he's been affiliating with the club.

At such an important time, with Pogba's contract running down again, it's crucial the club are able to negotiate with Raiola though.

Otherwise, the French midfielder could be set to leave on a free transfer for a second time after the Reds spent £80million to bring him back from Juventus.

It looks like Ed Woodward and Raiola could be fixing their relationship though.

According to the Mirror, the pair have started talking again after the space of a few strained weeks in which Raiola hasn't held back on his criticism of United's policies.

They've struck what's been described as a peace-part and Woodward is now hoping the superagent's public rants stop.

Interestingly though, it's been said that Pogba played a key role in the truce being called, asking his representative to be less confrontational with his future still uncertain.

At the start of the year, Raiola claimed the club was "out of touch with reality" and claimed he "wouldn't take anyone there" because they would "ruin" even the best players.

Moments before United's 2-0 win at Chelsea later in the month, he launched a conveniently-timed rant about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, suggesting he was keeping Pogba "a prisoner" and mentioned he was "for sure not Solskjaer's property."

Now that the relationship is as good as it can be though, talks will probably continue regarding Pogba's next steps amid heavy suggestion he's already half-way out of the door.