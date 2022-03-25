Skip to main content
Premier League and Bundesliga Sides Are Interested in Manchester United Target Erik Ten Hag

One Premier League side and one Bundesliga side are said to be interested in Manchester United managerial target, Erik Ten Hag according to reports.

Ten Hag is said to be attracting interest from two other clubs separate from United.

It was reported days ago that Ten Hag was attracting interest from two clubs that regularly play in the UEFA Champions League.

New reports are suggesting that the two interested clubs are from England and Germany.

According to Jonathan Shrager, the clubs play in the Premier League and the Bundeesliga.

When looking at two possible clubs that play in both England and Germany's top flights, United's rivals Manchester City and German side Borussia Dortmund are two teams that have been suggested.

As Utd Active on Twitter suggest, City could be monitoring the situation of Ten Hag in preparation for Pep Guardiola's departure in the future.

Ten Hag also seems like a sensible choice for a club like Dortmund in terms of similarities to Ajax.

United are said to be big admirers and most reports suggest that Ten Hag remains the favourite for the United job.

