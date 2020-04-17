Premier League clubs committed to finishing 19/20 season

Following a meeting earlier today, the 20 Premier League clubs remain committed to completing the 2019/20 season.

Despite this, the controversial proposal to try and finish the campaign by the end of June was not discussed or brought up by any present representative during the two-hour meeting.

The ongoing debate over issues surrounding player and staff pay cuts and the fate of the upcoming transfer windows were also left out of this particular video call.

All 20 clubs are said to have been represented on the call, with the main topic of conversation regarding potential models to help complete the current campaign.

Once again though, the Premier League have reiterated that the season will not resume by any means until the Government confirms it is completely safe to do so.

A Premier League spokesmen has recently released a statement on the developments:

"We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it is safe to do so and with the full support of the Government. Today's shareholders' meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models. It remains our objective to complete the 2019/20 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops."

It's good to see there remains to be plenty of optimism over whether Manchester United will be able to complete the season.

The Reds are in red hot form, currently boasting an 11-match unbeaten run which has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side close the gap on Chelsea in fourth to just three points.

With plenty of question marks still surrounding Manchester City's European fate, 5th could be enough to secure Champions League qualification next season.

However, it's likely that most people at the club will want to chance to secure a top-four spot to ensure a return amongst the European elite is confirmed.