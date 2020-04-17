Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Premier League clubs committed to finishing 19/20 season

Alex Turk

Following a meeting earlier today, the 20 Premier League clubs remain committed to completing the 2019/20 season.

Despite this, the controversial proposal to try and finish the campaign by the end of June was not discussed or brought up by any present representative during the two-hour meeting.

The ongoing debate over issues surrounding player and staff pay cuts and the fate of the upcoming transfer windows were also left out of this particular video call.

All 20 clubs are said to have been represented on the call, with the main topic of conversation regarding potential models to help complete the current campaign.

Once again though, the Premier League have reiterated that the season will not resume by any means until the Government confirms it is completely safe to do so.

A Premier League spokesmen has recently released a statement on the developments:

"We are actively engaging with stakeholders, including broadcast partners, and our aim is to ensure we are in a position to resume playing when it is safe to do so and with the full support of the Government. Today's shareholders' meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models. It remains our objective to complete the 2019/20 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of COVID-19 develops."

It's good to see there remains to be plenty of optimism over whether Manchester United will be able to complete the season.

The Reds are in red hot form, currently boasting an 11-match unbeaten run which has seen Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side close the gap on Chelsea in fourth to just three points.

With plenty of question marks still surrounding Manchester City's European fate, 5th could be enough to secure Champions League qualification next season.

However, it's likely that most people at the club will want to chance to secure a top-four spot to ensure a return amongst the European elite is confirmed.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Two academy graduates set to be released by United this summer

Two Manchester United academy graduates are expected to leave the club as free agents this summer.

Alex Turk

Fernandes calls on United to sign winners

Bruno Fernandes has urged Manchester United to sign winners in the summer transfer window.

Alex Turk

Fernandes wants to 'win everything' at United

Bruno Fernandes has opened up about his aims of success at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Osimhen has spoken to Ighalo about England move

Victor Osimhen has previously been linked with Manchester United and he's spoken to Odion Ighalo about a move to England.

Alex Turk

United 'finalising' deal to sign Grealish

Manchester United are reportedly 'finalising' a deal to sign Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish this summer.

Alex Turk

Sancho to United a 'very big possibility' this summer

A reliable journalist has claimed Jadon Sancho joining Manchester United this summer is very possible.

Alex Turk

Central defensive signing a 'primary target' for United

Manchester United reportedly see signing a centre-back as a priority this summer, amidst links with RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano.

Alex Turk

United 'in the picture' to sign Van de Beek

Manchester United are reportedly set to battle Real Madrid for Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Alex Turk

Leicester could demand over £100m for Maddison

Leicester reportedly could demand in excess of £100m for Manchester United to sign James Maddison this summer.

Alex Turk

The statistics that emphasise Fernandes' impact at United

Alex Turk delves into the statistics that prove Bruno Fernandes' positive impact at Manchester United.

Alex Turk