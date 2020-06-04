Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Premier League clubs can now make five substitutions

Alex Turk

The Premier League is set to return after a three-month lay-off due to the coronavirus outbreak later this month, on Wednesday 17 June to be precise.

If the abnormal absence of fans in stadiums wasn't enough, it also won't quite feel the same as usual in terms of substitutions.

It has been confirmed today that Premier League teams will be allowed to make up to five substitutions once the season resumes, rather than three.

Managers will also be able to select squads of 20 rather than 18, with nine substitutes to pick from on the bench rather than seven.

Although more substitutions have become available, managers will still only have three opportunities to utilise them so the rules aren't exploited and, in turn, games aren't disrupted.

As part of the new agreed rules, it's thought that no more than around 300 people will be permitted inside each stadium whilst games are being played.

Clubs have accepted that neutral venues may be required, however, their usual grounds will be used unless there are sudden spikes in local coronavirus cases.

As much as the vast majority of fans are excited to see Manchester United and top-flight football return in England, it certainly won't be the same.

The higher demand in terms of matches will mean Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to utilise his whole squad and the increase in matchday personnel will certainly benefit that.

Not long to wait, now...

Be sure to keep up to date with all the latest Manchester United headlines with Thursday morning's Paper Talk with Joe Smith:

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

United reignite interest in signing Havertz

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz, according to a respected source in Germany.

Alex Turk

Date set for United's first game back after three-month break

Manchester United will return to action against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday 19 June, live on Sky Sports.

Alex Turk

Sancho No.1 Priority | Manchester United Transfer News | 03/06/20

James Robson of the Evening Standard reports that United are now focussing their efforts on signing Jadon Sancho and making him the priority signing this summer.

Mitul Mistry

Estudiantes confirm Rojo likely to make United return

Estudiantes have confirmed Marcos Rojo is likely to return to Manchester United following the expiry of his loan deal later this month.

Alex Turk

United Will Try to Sign Sterling" - The Independent | Manchester United Transfer News | 02/06/20

One of the weirdest transfer stories of the summer, Manchester United look set to pursue Raheem Sterling if Manchester City's UCL ban is upheld

Mitul Mistry

Inter in talks to keep Alexis until July 2021

Inter Milan are reportedly in talks with Manchester United to extend Alexis Sanchez's loan until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Alex Turk

Rodon and Sancho 'likelier' to join United than Grealish

According to reports, there are two players more likely to join Manchester United than Jack Grealish this summer.

Alex Turk

Frontrunners United would 'do anything' to sign Sancho

Manchester United would reportedly 'do anything' to sign priority target Jadon Sancho this summer.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: Greenwood humiliates Lindelof with brilliant training goal

Manchester United fans have aimed digs at Victor Lindelof after Mason Greenwood outmuscled him whilst scoring a brilliant training goal.

Alex Turk

Ighalo Stays! | Manchester United Transfer News | 01/06/20

Today we look at the incredible last minute Ighalo extension deal as well as Chris Smalling looking likely to leave Old Trafford for longer

Mitul Mistry