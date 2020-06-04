Premier League clubs can now make five substitutions

The Premier League is set to return after a three-month lay-off due to the coronavirus outbreak later this month, on Wednesday 17 June to be precise.

If the abnormal absence of fans in stadiums wasn't enough, it also won't quite feel the same as usual in terms of substitutions.

It has been confirmed today that Premier League teams will be allowed to make up to five substitutions once the season resumes, rather than three.

Managers will also be able to select squads of 20 rather than 18, with nine substitutes to pick from on the bench rather than seven.

Although more substitutions have become available, managers will still only have three opportunities to utilise them so the rules aren't exploited and, in turn, games aren't disrupted.

As part of the new agreed rules, it's thought that no more than around 300 people will be permitted inside each stadium whilst games are being played.

Clubs have accepted that neutral venues may be required, however, their usual grounds will be used unless there are sudden spikes in local coronavirus cases.

As much as the vast majority of fans are excited to see Manchester United and top-flight football return in England, it certainly won't be the same.

The higher demand in terms of matches will mean Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to utilise his whole squad and the increase in matchday personnel will certainly benefit that.

Not long to wait, now...

